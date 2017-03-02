This (Badly) Photoshopped Nicki Minaj Pic Is Leading To A Ton Of Slander…And No Remy Response

Fake Nicki Pics Go Viral

People just couldn’t wait to slander Nicki Minaj after the Remy Ma diss. We get it. She got destroyed on the track and it got ugly. Now people are hopping in her mentions, IG pics and even photoshopping to find a way to drag her. The pic above was all over Twitter and full of slander. One problem:

Y'all falling for photoshopped pics again? pic.twitter.com/YhnlW2Y8WO — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) March 1, 2017

The damn pics are photoshopped. Fake. Phone. Fake news. The pics are not her actual rump. It’s much smoother than that, folks. Still, the whole thing brings up what Remy said about them being fake and the whole Meek Mill story. So it didn’t stop the slander.

And we’re all still wondering…what’s up with that response?!