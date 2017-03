Joseline & Stevie J. have been playing out this baby daddy ordeal for a minute. In this clip of the first 5 minutes from the 6th season of Love & Hip Hop ATL, Yung Dro makes an appearance right about the time Stevie J. is hit with DNA papers for Joseline’s unborn baby. Also, Dro is flossing his new bouffant and Karlie Redd is already back on his lap.