Strange Bedfellows: Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Is Now Dating His Dead Son Beau’s Widow

Hunter Biden Is Now Dating His Dead Brother Beau Biden’s Widow Hallie

Uh, there’s really no other way to describe this story other than, “weird as f**k“.

Some of you may remember the emotional loss that former VPOTUS Joe Biden suffered when his oldest son Beau Biden died back in 2015.

Well, a PageSix report now reveals that Joe’s youngest son, Hunter Biden, is now dating Beau’s widow, Hallie.

Yeah, dat way. Contrary to what you might believe, Joe ain’t eem trippin’:

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s full and complete support and we are happy for them.”

Hunter has also released a statement that is so casual that he might as well have said “So what? We happy. Mind ya cotdamn business.”:

“Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that’s been obvious to the people who love us most. We’ve been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way.”

How would you feel if you were looking down from Heaven (or looking up from Hell) and saw your little brother or little sister dating your widowed spouse?

