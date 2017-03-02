Celebrity Seeds: Royalty Spotted At LAX With Nia Guzman And Grandma Joyce Hawkins

Chris Brown’s Daughter Royalty Arrives At LAX With Her Mom Nia Guzman

Chris Brown’s mom was photographed at LAX airport with his baby mama Nia Guzman and Royalty… Are we buggin’ or is there a slight resemblance with these two? Feels like things have been peaceful between Nia and Breezy lately — or is that just because he’s had so many issues with Soulja Boy and Karrueche? Then again — they were just beefing at the beginning of the year weren’t they? Either way, it’s good to see Mama Joyce with Nia and Royalty.

Royalty is so precious though isn’t she? As much as it may seem strange that Joyce Hawkins seems so cool with Nia, we understand the lady is crazy about her grandchild and is smart enough to stay out of the issues between Nia and her son and stick to what’s important. That little girl.

Check out more photos below

SplashNews