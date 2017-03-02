Here’s What Tyrese Thinks About Fans Blasting His ‘Black Queen’

Black Ty’s pissed….

Tyrese Responds To Fan Criticism Of His Wife

Remember when we told you that Tyrese shocked fans by announcing that he secretly wed a mystery woman on Valentine’s Day?

Well after Tyrese gushed over his lady and declared that she’s his “black queen”…

“We’re so grateful and humbled by your outpouring of love! We appreciate all of the prayers and well wishes…. Life’s a trip…. Cause sometimes when you pray you get #exactly what your heart desires…….I got #MyBlackQueen I didn’t just marry her I married my daughters new example.”

people were PISSED and accused him of lying about her race. “Black where?!” said fans.





Now Tyrese has responded by deleting ALL of their sweet wedding photos from his social media…



and he’s sending a message about fading to black. “Silence is best when you’re building,” he captioned the all-black photo.

Poor Black Ty!

He’s also sending another clear message to haters of his beautiful black wife.

