Here’s What Tyrese Thinks About Fans Blasting His ‘Black Queen’

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 5

Tyrese's wife

Black Ty’s pissed….

Tyrese Responds To Fan Criticism Of His Wife

Remember when we told you that Tyrese shocked fans by announcing that he secretly wed a mystery woman on Valentine’s Day?

Well after Tyrese gushed over his lady and declared that she’s his “black queen”…

“We’re so grateful and humbled by your outpouring of love! We appreciate all of the prayers and well wishes…. Life’s a trip…. Cause sometimes when you pray you get #exactly what your heart desires…….I got #MyBlackQueen I didn’t just marry her I married my daughters new example.”

people were PISSED and accused him of lying about her race. “Black where?!” said fans.
fullsizerender
fullsizerender_10fullsizerender_3

fullsizerender_8

Now Tyrese has responded by deleting ALL of their sweet wedding photos from his social media…

screen-shot-2017-03-02-at-8-55-32-am
and he’s sending a message about fading to black. “Silence is best when you’re building,” he captioned the all-black photo.

unnamed

Poor Black Ty!

He’s also sending another clear message to haters of his beautiful black wife.

tyreseandwife

Hit the flip.

Instagram/ATLPics.net

Tyrese doesn’t give a f*** what the haters think.

unnamed-1

BLOOP!

More of Tyrese and his lady on the flip.

tyrese1

unnamed-4

tyrese3

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Did You Know, For Your Information, Instagram

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus