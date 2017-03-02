Pity The Fool: Jesse Lee Peterson Calls Trump “God’s Savior” Sent To “Save Black People From Themselves”

Black Conservative Radio Jock Reveals His White Savior Complex While Praising Trump’s Speech

Sigh. We don’t really want to touch this one, but it’s probably worth discussing how a black conservative radio host is praising Donald Trump’s addressing Congress this week as a sign he was sent by God as a savior to black people — from themselves.

Yes… This negro has officially lost his mind.

In a radio broadcast Wednesday Peterson asserted that black people who have held positions of power failed to make an effort to help black communities previously, but now “along comes President Trump and that’s on his list, to clean up the black community so that they too can live.”

“Jesus is not like coming down here and doing it himself,” Peterson declared. “He’s working through President Trump to get it done and I think that it’s interesting in over the last 60 years, there has not been one black man that He’s worked through to get it done.” Peterson said that Trump is black America’s “savior” because “he is saving the blacks from themselves by going in there and cleaning up crime, drugs and so that the decent blacks who are living in those areas can finally breathe and start living without fear of being shot down, robbed, killed, they can finally work. And he’s taking the illegal aliens out of those communities, the gangs that come from across the border, supported by drug cartels; so he is the savior in that manner, the physical savior for the black people.”

You can listen to his foolishness below:

We’re just curious if Jessie Lee Peterson knows any other black people, talks to any other black people, has been to any black neighborhoods or community events because he sounds like he is ILL INFORMED AF…

But hey, we’re sure you have your own opinions — what do you think? Is there even a smidgen of truth to what he’s said here?

