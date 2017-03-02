RL Claps Back At A Messy Miserable Who Doubts The Paternity Of His Daughter

- By Bossip Staff
R.L. Lena Huggs

Hi hater!

R.L. Responds To Fan Who Told Him To Get A DNA Test

Remember when we told you that R.L. of Next fame is the proud father of adorable little red-haired Rory Lane?

Well the singer and spouse to Lena Huggs, recently put a fan on FULL blast for doubting the paternity of his baby girl.

When @Mrz_j2u came into R.L.’s comments section suggesting that he get a DNA test, R.L. classily clapped back; “U should be ashamed of yourself and I’ll tell u like I tell all the others. I hope your daddy loves u like I love my daughter.”

Have a seat messy miserable, we come in ALL shades.

R.L.'s Daughter Rory Lane

What do YOU think about R.L. shutting down a fan over Rory Lane???

More pictures of the proud papa and his baby on the flip.

R.L.'s Daughter Rory Lane

R.L.'s Daughter Rory Lane

Rory Lane R.L.

R.L.'s Daughter Rory Lane

