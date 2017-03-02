RL Claps Back At A Messy Miserable Who Doubts The Paternity Of His Daughter

Hi hater!

R.L. Responds To Fan Who Told Him To Get A DNA Test

Remember when we told you that R.L. of Next fame is the proud father of adorable little red-haired Rory Lane?

Well the singer and spouse to Lena Huggs, recently put a fan on FULL blast for doubting the paternity of his baby girl.

When @Mrz_j2u came into R.L.’s comments section suggesting that he get a DNA test, R.L. classily clapped back; “U should be ashamed of yourself and I’ll tell u like I tell all the others. I hope your daddy loves u like I love my daughter.”

Have a seat messy miserable, we come in ALL shades.

What do YOU think about R.L. shutting down a fan over Rory Lane???

More pictures of the proud papa and his baby on the flip.