RL Claps Back At A Messy Miserable Who Doubts The Paternity Of His Daughter
- By Bossip Staff
Remember when we told you that R.L. of Next fame is the proud father of adorable little red-haired Rory Lane?
Well the singer and spouse to Lena Huggs, recently put a fan on FULL blast for doubting the paternity of his baby girl.
When @Mrz_j2u came into R.L.’s comments section suggesting that he get a DNA test, R.L. classily clapped back; “U should be ashamed of yourself and I’ll tell u like I tell all the others. I hope your daddy loves u like I love my daughter.”
Have a seat messy miserable, we come in ALL shades.
What do YOU think about R.L. shutting down a fan over Rory Lane???
