Oh? Ariana Grande Says She BEEN Wanted Mac Miller To Smash Her 4 Octave Cakes To Smithereens

Ariana Grande Says She’s Always Had “Love And Adoration” For Mac Miller

Shortly after her relationship with rapper Big Sean ended, Ariana Grande began dating Mac Miller. When the relationship first went public people were a bit taken aback because it once appeared that Mac and Sean were friends.

Moreover, there was much speculation as to exactly when the romance began. Had Ariana And Mac Miller been canoodling and building their romance while she was still with Sean?

Well, it turns out there HAS been a mutual admiration between the two musicians that went a bit beyond the line most would consider “platonic”.

Ariana spoke on their way back “love” in the new issue of Cosmopolitan:

“I met him when I was 19. We have loved and adored and respected each other since the beginning, since before we even met, just because we were fans of each other’s talent. We weren’t ready at all, though, to be together. It’s just timing.”

Sounds like they both knew they wanted each other and held off until the time was right to make it happen.

How would you feel if you found out your ex was stashing hoes away to pull off the bench while y’all were together?

