ShETHER: Dr. Miami Just Eviscerated Nicki Minaj & It’s All Remy Ma’s Fault

Dr. Miami Claps Back At Nicki Minaj

Plastic surgeon/parttime messy Instagram meme maker Dr. Miami recently decided to add his two cents to the Remy Ma/Nicki Minaj beef—and it was glorious.

If you remember, Dr. Miami already had a run-in with Nicki after he posted autographed photo of Nicki on his SnapChat that some felt insinuated that HE was the mystery man who had performed cosmetic surgery on her.

Did u put a pic of me on ur snap chat Monday? Some1 took a screenshot. What were u insinuating? I'm unfamiliar w/what u do. @TheRealDrMiami — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) December 18, 2015

@NICKIMINAJ And your butt is the most requested "model butt" in Miami.😍 — Dr. Miami (@TheRealDrMiami) December 18, 2015

Well now after those HORRIBLY photoshopped pictures of Nicki’s copious cakes sagging down to her ankles hit the net…



Dr. Miami decided it was prime time to get Roman’s Revenge on the rapper. According to the petty plastic surgeon, Nicki should’ve listened to a fan who told her back in 2015 to get familiar with Dr. Miami.

Too bad, I’m booked till 2019 added the surgeon.

WELP!

Dr. Miami’s diss comes after Remy Ma rapped on “#ShETHER” about Nicki’s azz allegedly dropping.

“And I saw Meek at All-Star, he told me your a**dropped/He couldn’t f*** you for three months because your a** dropped/Now I don’t think y’all understand how bad her a** got/The implants that she had put in her a** popped.”

BLOOP!

Is it fair or foul for the good doctor to assert himself into this messy rap beef. All of his social media shenanigans clearly aren’t hurting his business.



