George W. Bush Speaks On Fondness For Chelly-O “Anybody Who Likes My Sense Of Humor I Like”

George W. Bush Talks About His Great Relationship With Michelle Obama

Listen, it hasn’t gone without notice that former President George W. Bush has a very obvious crush on former First Lady Michelle Obama.

We all saw the memes after they got their squeeze on at the opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture — a moment Bush calls, “a genuine expression of affection,” in an interview with People.

“She kind of likes my sense of humor. Anybody who likes my sense of humor, I immediately like,” Bush says.

The pair were seated beside one another at the memorial for Nancy Reagan as well as the memorial for slain Dallas police officers and the Smithsonian opening. Trust. Bush is not complaining about the seating arrangements either!

“I can’t remember where else I’ve sat next to her, but I probably have a few wise cracks and she seemed to like it okay,” says Bush. “I needle her a little bit and around her, I’m fairly lighthearted. [The Obamas] are around serious people all the time and we just took to each other.”

Screenshot/Getty