Hi Haters: Boosie Badazz Has A Message For Nicki Minaj’s Critics

Boosie Wonders Why Women Are Turning On Nicki Minaj

While the whole world waits for Nicki Minaj to respond to Remy Ma’s “ShEther,” Lil Boosie is adding his two cents — while claiming to take sides with neither of the female rap stars. In an Instagram post, Boosie asks why people have been so quick to turn on Nicki:

What do you think? Has Nicki lost the people? And did it happen before or AFTER Remy’s diss…

Boosie is pretty good for these type of posts because he also posted this:

It’s definitely true that there are a whole lot of jealous haters out there — the question is whether or not those championing Remy are part of that group.

What do you think? Is Boosie caping for Nicki, despite his claim that he’s not on anyone’s side? Does he make a great point? Has Nicki lost all credibility? We want to know your thoughts!