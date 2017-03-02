Dancing With Death? A Hard Look At Karrueche Obsessed Breezy’s Yayo-Faced Downward Spiral

Chris Brown’s Volatile History With Drug Abuse, Women And Employees Should Have Us All Worried

It’s no secret that Christopher Maurice Brown is not the same baby-faced, wholesome kid we fell in love with when “Run It” made him a superstar. At this point, at least two women in his life have allegedly been the victims of domestic violence at his hands. There’s also been quite a few fades, or the threat of fades, with other men. And while we’ve never seen Breezy do drugs, we all know what a crackhead looks like so it makes sense that Billboard just did a pretty eye-opening investigative piece on Brown and his downward spiral over the last several years.

The most horrific detail we read was probably about the May 10,2016 alleged incident with Brown’s manager Mike Guirguis, where the magazine details how Guirguis arrived at a rehearsal at Showbiz Studios in Van Nuys, CA, to discuss Brown’s One Hell of a Nite Tour. Putting together details from a lawsuit Guirguis has filed Billboard reports how Brown led him to a private room and said:

“We are going to go for 30 seconds” — fight, that is. Guirguis turned away to leave, but, the suit alleges, Brown smashed him in the face with his fist. As he fell backward, Brown punched him three more times in the face, jaw and neck. Guirguis was stunned. He briskly left the studio and took an Uber to an emergency room. He quit that day. “Mike G was and is scared,” the suit reads, “not just for his own safety from Brown and Brown’s gang member friends, but also for the safety of others.” Brown, according to a close creative collaborator at the time, “was ticked off” because Royalty had underperformed compared with his previous albums. (It’s his poorest-selling solo release, having moved just 366,000 copies in the United States.) “He sets himself up in situations where he can’t lose,” says another former core team member from that time. “Like, ‘I am so angry at myself, and I can beat up on [Guirguis] because I’m surrounded by people whom I pay to protect me. I can be the big man.’ And he can get away with it.”

Brown was allegedly in a drug-fueled rage at the time. That’s not all though. Hit the flip for more details.

WENN