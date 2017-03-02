Dancing With Death? A Hard Look At Karrueche Obsessed Breezy’s Yayo-Faced Downward Spiral
Chris Brown’s Volatile History With Drug Abuse, Women And Employees Should Have Us All Worried
It’s no secret that Christopher Maurice Brown is not the same baby-faced, wholesome kid we fell in love with when “Run It” made him a superstar. At this point, at least two women in his life have allegedly been the victims of domestic violence at his hands. There’s also been quite a few fades, or the threat of fades, with other men. And while we’ve never seen Breezy do drugs, we all know what a crackhead looks like so it makes sense that Billboard just did a pretty eye-opening investigative piece on Brown and his downward spiral over the last several years.
The most horrific detail we read was probably about the May 10,2016 alleged incident with Brown’s manager Mike Guirguis, where the magazine details how Guirguis arrived at a rehearsal at Showbiz Studios in Van Nuys, CA, to discuss Brown’s One Hell of a Nite Tour. Putting together details from a lawsuit Guirguis has filed Billboard reports how Brown led him to a private room and said:
“We are going to go for 30 seconds” — fight, that is. Guirguis turned away to leave, but, the suit alleges, Brown smashed him in the face with his fist. As he fell backward, Brown punched him three more times in the face, jaw and neck. Guirguis was stunned. He briskly left the studio and took an Uber to an emergency room. He quit that day. “Mike G was and is scared,” the suit reads, “not just for his own safety from Brown and Brown’s gang member friends, but also for the safety of others.”
Brown, according to a close creative collaborator at the time, “was ticked off” because Royalty had underperformed compared with his previous albums. (It’s his poorest-selling solo release, having moved just 366,000 copies in the United States.) “He sets himself up in situations where he can’t lose,” says another former core team member from that time. “Like, ‘I am so angry at myself, and I can beat up on [Guirguis] because I’m surrounded by people whom I pay to protect me. I can be the big man.’ And he can get away with it.”
Brown was allegedly in a drug-fueled rage at the time. That’s not all though. Hit the flip for more details.
On working with Brown:
At a February 2016 Vanity Fair Italia shoot, a member of Brown’s team says he observed Brown snorting cocaine, which he was turning to more frequently. His moods became even more unpredictable. “We would ask, ‘What’s the temperature today?’ ” says a member of his security detail at the time. “You didn’t know how he was going to wake up. Were you going to get cool Chris? Or depressed or artsy and focused Chris, who would be very productive? Or the happy-go-lucky Chris, who would just joke around and have fun? It was a different person every day.”
On the ‘Grass Ain’t Greener’ video shoot:
After a chaotic August video shoot in which, according to a witness, Brown — who was flown through a forest outside Fresno, Calif., in a harness while wearing gold teeth and a purple ponytail — threatened a cameraman by saying his cousin would “knock his a** out,” then excused himself to the restroom where he was found two hours later, taking a nap.
On Brown’s obsession with Karrueche Tran:
“He’s always on social media, looking up who Karrueche was with, what she was looking like, what club she was at, who posted to her Instagram.”
On spending habits:
“[He] spends money before he has it, whether it’s cars, jewelry or drugs,” says a former Brown team member. “He has no appreciation of it. He never wants to hear he has no money, and he blames everyone [else] when his funds run low.”
On Brown’s drug addiction:
“He will cuss you out and say, ‘Hey, man, I’m functioning. I’m going to get the work out.’ And he does,” says a current member of Brown’s team. “But [he’s not] the first functional star who thinks they can handle those powerful drugs. I got to say with all my heart, he’s dancing with death.”
“Sober Chris is a solid guy with a big heart. High Chris and Chris coming off drugs is ungrateful, unappreciative and a foul person who most people don’t want to deal with,” says a close former associate. “Good Chris? You’ll fight for him. Unfortunately, the last couple of years, it has been drug Chris. That Chris is not a good dude.”
“You can talk to any drug addict or chemically imbalanced person — it doesn’t just go away,” says a former member of Brown’s inner circle. “It’s something you have to work on. You have to change your lifestyle. And he’s not doing the things he needs to do to get well, so he’s never going to be well. The kid is going to hit rock bottom.”
On Brown’s parenting:
Brown is “a great Instagram dad”
On firing management:
That member of Brown’s personal detail recalls Brown screaming at his recently hired tour manager, Nancy Ghosh, threatening to beat her up because she asked his cousin not to smoke marijuana on the managers’ bus. She quit that day…
“Once he did what he did to Mike G, there was no structure,” that former security team member says. “We had no manager telling us what to do or where we were going. He would make people sleep on the bus [instead of hotels] when he was mad at them. He was threatening people and cops. He was calling himself the devil.”
“He’s basically the new Bobby Brown,” says a onetime member of Chris Brown’s management. “Think about how big [Bobby] was in the ’80s — but you know he was a bad boy.” Another close past associate says, “He doesn’t know how to deal with the sins of his past. It’s always someone else’s fault. He becomes the victim. And I think he tries to numb whatever he is feeling.”
On Brown at his best:
“He’s a natural. He is almost God’s perfect person,” says Flii Stylz, Brown’s longtime choreographer, who previously worked with Usher. “No matter how he f—s up and no matter what he does, another replacement for him is not on the way in the next decade.”
“When he got out of jail, that is the best I’ve seen him,” says Stylz (although, he adds, referring to Brown’s weight gain, “he looked like Sinbad”). Around that time, says Stylz, Brown “would sit down and meditate. I liked that Chris, who meditated when he was frustrated.”
We wish he would find his way back to meditation!
We’re wondering if Breezy knew this story was coming because look what he posted a couple days ago: