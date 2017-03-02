Regularly Scheduled Program: Colin Kaepernick Will Stand For National Anthem Next NFL Season

Colin Kaepernick Is Done Kneeling For The National Anthem

The kneel is over, the kneel is over…

According to ESPN, things will be different for San Francisco 49ers baller Colin Kaepernick next season. The controversial QB will opt out of his contract and look for a new team to sign him. He’ll also be standing for the National Anthem.

Kaepernick no longer wants his method of protest to detract from the positive change he believes has been created, sources told ESPN. He also said the amount of national discussion on social inequality — as well as support from other athletes nationwide, including NFL and NBA players — affirmed the message he was trying to deliver.

Kaep will continue to run The Colin Kaepernick Foundation and will be donating millions of dollars to communities in need.

Guess he feels like his mission is accomplished, and in some ways, he’s right. But it’s hard not to feel just a tad bit disappointed that things are going to be business-as-usual next year.

