Bye Yandy!!! Samantha’s Reigniting Her Messy Mendeecees Drama With THIS

Here we go again…

LHHNY’s Samantha Blasts Yandy, Again

Samantha of LHHNY is continuing to taunt Yandy Smith over their messy Mendeecees centered beef. As previously reported Yandy accused Samantha and Mendeecees’ other baby mama Erika of creating a plot against her to ruin her relationship.

Both Samantha and Erika have denied that however and most recently, fans saw one of Yandy’s family members attack Samantha during the LHHNY reunion.

Now Samantha’s speaking out and she’s got some words for someone who was a loyal side b*** for 10 years to someone who got locked up.

Hi Yandy!

She’s since been blasted in her comments section for the post…

but she’s clapping back. “In real life she can’t see me,” said Sam to a fan.

Is it time for Samantha to let her Yandy beef go, ya know for the kids???



