Bye Yandy!!! Samantha’s Reigniting Her Messy Mendeecees Drama With THIS
LHHNY’s Samantha Blasts Yandy, Again
Samantha of LHHNY is continuing to taunt Yandy Smith over their messy Mendeecees centered beef. As previously reported Yandy accused Samantha and Mendeecees’ other baby mama Erika of creating a plot against her to ruin her relationship.
Both Samantha and Erika have denied that however and most recently, fans saw one of Yandy’s family members attack Samantha during the LHHNY reunion.
Now Samantha’s speaking out and she’s got some words for someone who was a loyal side b*** for 10 years to someone who got locked up.
Hi Yandy!
She’s since been blasted in her comments section for the post…
but she’s clapping back. “In real life she can’t see me,” said Sam to a fan.
Is it time for Samantha to let her Yandy beef go, ya know for the kids???
More comments on the flip.
Samantha says Yandy would be irrelevant without LHHNY…
According to Samantha, Yandy’s claims that she’d have to have to pay child support if she were legally married to Mendeecees are false.
She’s also got a message to someone for marrying a woman because of fame. “Dumb men choose a woman by how good a woman look or the fame she can bring him.”