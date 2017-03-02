Zoe Kravtiz & Her Vanilla King Are Still Swirlin’ Strong

Swirl going strong!

Zoe Kravitz Shares New Photos Of Karl Glusman

Zoe Kravitz and her Vanilla King are still super booed. As previously reported Zoe and Nocturnal Animals” actor Karl Glusman were spotted making out in Miami back in December…



and months later it looks like they’re still in a sweet state of swirly bliss and traveling the world together.

🥐🇫🇷🥐 @karlglusman A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Mar 2, 2017 at 9:26am PST

The couple’s currently in Paris for Fashion Week and made appearances in recent weeks in L.A. and at Vanity Fair‘s Oscars after party in particular.

🖖🏽 @karlglusman A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Feb 27, 2017 at 12:44pm PST

Zoe’s been known to date vanilla kings; she was previously linked to Twin Shadow, Michael Fassbender and “Gossip Girl” actor Penn Badgely.

In addition to being booed up, Zoe’s starring in the HBO series Big Little Lies where she plays alongside Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon as a yoga instructor named Bonnie.

T R I B E • #biglittlelies •'starts feb 19th on @hbo ! A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on Feb 8, 2017 at 5:39am PST

What do YOU think about Zoe and her boo???

