Zoe Kravtiz & Her Vanilla King Are Still Swirlin’ Strong

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 6

screen-shot-2017-03-02-at-3-46-41-pm

Swirl going strong!

Zoe Kravitz Shares New Photos Of Karl Glusman

Zoe Kravitz and her Vanilla King are still super booed. As previously reported Zoe and Nocturnal Animals” actor Karl Glusman were spotted making out in Miami back in December…

Actor couple Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman get flirty as they take a swim and relax on the beach in Miami, Florida. KDNPIX Splashnews
and months later it looks like they’re still in a sweet state of swirly bliss and traveling the world together.

🥐🇫🇷🥐 @karlglusman

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

The couple’s currently in Paris for Fashion Week and made appearances in recent weeks in L.A. and at Vanity Fair‘s Oscars after party in particular.

🖖🏽 @karlglusman

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

Zoe’s been known to date vanilla kings; she was previously linked to Twin Shadow, Michael Fassbender and “Gossip Girl” actor Penn Badgely.

In addition to being booed up, Zoe’s starring in the HBO series Big Little Lies where she plays alongside Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon as a yoga instructor named Bonnie.

T R I B E • #biglittlelies •'starts feb 19th on @hbo !

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

What do YOU think about Zoe and her boo???

Actor couple Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman get flirty as they take a swim and relax on the beach in Miami, Florida. KDNPIX Splashnews

More Zoe and Karl on the flip.

Splash News/Instagram

We clean up ok. @karlglusman •

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

Roomie @zoeisabellakravitz 🤹🏽‍♀️🏡🤹🏼‍♂️

A post shared by karl glusman (@karlglusman) on

🐐+🦄

A post shared by karl glusman (@karlglusman) on

🎆

A post shared by karl glusman (@karlglusman) on

V a n I t y f a I r • thank you @karayoshimotobua @nikkinelms @ajmukamal •

A post shared by Zoë Kravitz (@zoeisabellakravitz) on

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
123456
Categories: Coupled Up, Did You Know, For Your Information

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus