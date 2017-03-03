After You’re Dead And Gone, Would You Be Cool With Your Sibling Dating Your Spouse?

Former Vice President, Joe Biden confirmed the news of the relationship with the New York Post’s Page Six,

“We are all lucky that Hunter and Hallie found each other as they were putting their lives together again after such sadness. They have mine and Jill’s all and complete support and we are happy for them.”

You may be wondering what the hell “N*gga I ain’t worried about nothin’” has to do with all of this. Well, I’m trying to put myself in Beau’s shoes. I’m wondering if my soul would be troubled by the fact that my sibling was now romantically involved with my spouse. A part of me thinks that I would be occupied with more pressing concerns, like how my parents and children were coping in the wake of my departure. I would like to think that I wouldn’t be tripping about the fact that two people who I loved dearly, fell in love with each other. Once you get past the salaciousness of the news, it makes sense. Hallie had just lost her husband. Hunter had just lost his brother and then left his wife. Their names both start with an H. You don’t have to think hard about how they might have ended up with one another.

Teyana Taylor’s Workout Course Is Officially Available For All Your Summer Body Goals

Teyana Taylor sure knows how to turn an opportunity into a business venture. After the music video for Kanye West’s “Fade” debuted at the 2016 MTV VMAs featuring Taylor working it with her “Flashdance”/”Do The Right Thing” provocative dance moves, everyone was talking about how fit and in shape she was.

A light bulb obviously went off in Taylor’s head because now the singer has just released her own online workout series aptly called Fade2Fit.

“Fade2Fit is a 90-day course, which also comes with tailored meal plans, a workout calendar, dance routines and seven workouts in seven minutes. Currently, the pricing options are three monthly payments of $49.99, for a total charge of $149.97, or a limited-time offer for a one-time payment of $99.79, which will also include added perks such as 10 percent off apparel and equipment and free access to all future Teyana workouts,” reported The Root.

Desiigner, D.R.A.M., Lil Yachty Land Spots on Forbes Cash Prince List

Forbes just dropped another one of their pocket-watcher alerts.

The money magazine has revealed the 2017 iteration of their annual Cash Princes [and Princesses] list. Most of them are names that you’ve been hearing from everyday, all day, all year.

Desiigner, D.R.A.M., Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert and Young M.A. are the obvious inclusions as their profiles have been hard to miss. Not obvious additions were Isaiah Rashad and Noname. The list was rounded out by British MC Stormzy [who just dropped a very dope album] and singers Tory Lanez and Bryson Tiller.

How does one qualify to be on the Cash Prince list? Obviously, you have to be making some good money. Yachty for example, has secured his bag via Sprite and Target commercials as well commanding $100,000 a show. You also have to be under the age of 30 and have never appeared on the list before.

The list was put together by TDE’s Dave Free, Too $hort, Brit rapper Little Simz as well as staffers from Forbes.

