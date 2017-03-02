Does This Picture Prove That #HurtBae’s Back With Her Super Sleazy Ex?

WYD Girl???????

#HurtBae Confirms Whether Or Not She’s Back With Her Ex

There’s currently a picture floating around on social media seemingly suggesting that Kourtney Jorge’ a.k.a. #HurtBae and her low-down ex Leonard are back together.

As previously reported Kourtney a.k.a. Creole Kourt pulled at people’s heartstrings when she starred in that EPIC video getting “closure” from her ex who cheated on her too many times to count.

Now people think that THIS photo posted by Leonard himself is proof that he and #HurtBae have reconciled.

“New York what’s poppin,” Leonard captioned a photo tagged to @CreoleKourt.

Kourt’s comments section is a war zone and people are PISSED that she cold possibly give the man who publicly embarassed her another chance.





Not so fast though, Kourt’s got a perfectly good explanation for this.

See #HurtBae’s comment on the flip.