About Damn Time: Netflix Announces The Release Date Of 2 Brand New Dave Chappelle Standup Comedy Specials

2 Dave Chappelle Specials To Release On Netflix This Month

The time has finally arrived.

Last year we reported that Netflix agreed to pay Dave Chappelle $60 million to release 3 stand-up comedy specials.

Today, the streaming network announced the drop date of 2 of Dave’s comedy hours.

Two specials. One event. Dave Chappelle returns March 21, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/xiSv0SVVDV — Netflix US (@netflix) March 2, 2017

TWO Chappelle specials on one night? Talk about “break the internet”…

