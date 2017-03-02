About Damn Time: Netflix Announces The Release Date Of 2 Brand New Dave Chappelle Standup Comedy Specials
- By Bossip Staff
2 Dave Chappelle Specials To Release On Netflix This Month
The time has finally arrived.
Last year we reported that Netflix agreed to pay Dave Chappelle $60 million to release 3 stand-up comedy specials.
Today, the streaming network announced the drop date of 2 of Dave’s comedy hours.
Take a look below.
TWO Chappelle specials on one night? Talk about “break the internet”…
Image via WENN