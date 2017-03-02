R.I.P. Actor Donald Faison Posts Grieving Instagram Post Dedicated To His Now-Deceased Ex-Wife
Donald Faison’s Ex-Wife Lisa Askey Passes Away
Donald Faison and his children are mourning the loss of their ex-wife/mother, Lisa Askey today.
According to NYDailyNews, the interracial lovebirds met while Lisa was attending nursing school and they were married in 2001 before a 2005 divorce.
Above is the Instagram message couple’s grieving son Dade posted to his page.
The actor reposted the photo and added his own message.
My son Dade is very brave. Today he and his brother Kobe and sister Kaya lost their mother. Lisa Askey Faison. She and I never really saw eye to eye but one thing we did share was our love for our children. RIP Lisa. You raised three beautiful children into fine adults and I am forever grateful for that. May god bless your soul with light and love. #Repost @dadefaison8 ・・・ I just wanted to say thank you so much mom! You have been there for me when I needed you most. I cant believe it has come to this but I know you are in a better place right now. I love you with all my heart and one day we shall meet again😢. You worked so hard and never gave up no matter how hard times got. R.I.P mom and until next time!😄 #RestInPeace #BestMom #Love
Prayers and condolences to Donald and his family.
