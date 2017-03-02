R.I.P. Actor Donald Faison Posts Grieving Instagram Post Dedicated To His Now-Deceased Ex-Wife

I just wanted to say thank you so much mom! You have been there for me when I needed you most. I cant believe it has come to this but I know you are in a better place right now. I love you with all my heart and one day we shall meet again😢. You worked so hard and never gave up no matter how hard times got. R.I.P mom and until next time!😄 #RestInPeace #BestMom #Love A post shared by Dade Faison (@dadefaison8) on Mar 1, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

Donald Faison’s Ex-Wife Lisa Askey Passes Away

Donald Faison and his children are mourning the loss of their ex-wife/mother, Lisa Askey today.

According to NYDailyNews, the interracial lovebirds met while Lisa was attending nursing school and they were married in 2001 before a 2005 divorce.

Above is the Instagram message couple’s grieving son Dade posted to his page.

The actor reposted the photo and added his own message.

Prayers and condolences to Donald and his family.

