BOSSIP Exclusive: Robin Givens And Ashleigh Murray Talk Diversity On “Riverdale”

Have you been watching the CW’s new drama “Riverdale” which is based on the Archie comics? We have and we have to say one of our favorite parts has been how diverse the show is. Take for example Robin Givens, who plays the town’s mayor Sierra McCoy and Ashleigh Murray who plays her daughter Josie McCoy — who is THE Josie of Josie and the Pussycats. Our correspondent Kiki Ayers sat down with both ladies and got their thoughts on the show.

The show airs Thursday nights at 9pm EST on the CW.