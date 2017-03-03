New Body, Who Dis: Fantasia’s Six Pack Has Shredded The internet
Fantasia’s New Body
Fantasia has had her time in the news for years and has dealt with a lot of negativity in her celebrity life. But she’s been shining on her haters and glowing up like crazy over the last few years. The latest incarnation of that glow up is her six pack and banging body.
The internet is going crazy over her body and workout routine. Hit the flip to see more body pics and more of the internet flipping the hell out over her new look.
Continue Slideshow
The "In It To Win It Tour" is going amazingly well!!!!! I'm finding a gym in each city to work on legs, arms, and attacking my core! I never work out without my BellaBody Activity Band!! Getting that extra help with creating core tension and increased sweat adds to my total calorie loss each day! I'm also starting to see how well it creates and promotes proper posture during my core training style workouts! Get yours today @ http://shopbellabody.com using the promo code: BodyandSoul for discounts & savings! @shopbellabody
I don't put my name on anything I don't believe in… Hey Ladies so You know I love my @urbanskinrx Today I stopped by @charlotteurbanskin before I hit the road for my tour to pick up their Eventone Support Supplements and get an Eventone Support Injection which help fade my dark spots! The Supplements are only $39 and if you use discount code Fantasia you get an extra 10% off! #urbanskinrx #usrx #skincare #darkspots #eventone #motivationministry #womensupportingwomen
Hi guys 👋🏾 So I told you I would continue showing my transformation in hopes that it would inspire and encourage some of you who want to transform your bodies. The other day I was speaking on the importance of CARDIO. As you can see it is cutting my back up and dropping down that back fat. For all my ladies out there going super hard in the gym please add CARDIO to your workout routine. Also try one of the @shopbellabody waist joints. Look how I'm coming down from the first pic 😳 yes!!! A lil big I know. That's what love will do to you 😂 stay in it ladies and keep going because I am!!!!