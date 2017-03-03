New Body, Who Dis: Fantasia’s Six Pack Has Shredded The internet

- By Bossip Staff
screen-shot-2017-03-02-at-11-34-49-pm

Fantasia’s New Body

Fantasia has had her time in the news for years and has dealt with a lot of negativity in her celebrity life. But she’s been shining on her haters and glowing up like crazy over the last few years. The latest incarnation of that glow up is her six pack and banging body.

screen-shot-2017-03-02-at-11-25-51-pm

The internet is going crazy over her body and workout routine. Hit the flip to see more body pics and more of the internet flipping the hell out over her new look.

screen-shot-2017-03-02-at-11-26-01-pm

screen-shot-2017-03-02-at-11-26-10-pm

screen-shot-2017-03-02-at-11-26-24-pm

screen-shot-2017-03-02-at-11-27-50-pm

    Workout before show

    A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

    Love my Team ROCK SOUL

    A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

    When Good Music comes on and I think I'm a Dancer 😂😂😂😂😂😂 @4everbrandy I Love U

    A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

    When she sees this one she is going to kill me Lol!! @derickus 😂😂😂😂😂😂

    A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

    A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

    Almost showtime and I'm in the back playing around in my @kosmios_ dress 😘 #WinItTour #RockSoul

    A post shared by Fantasia Taylor (@tasiasword) on

