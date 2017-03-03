That Was Fast: ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Star Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi Calls It Quits With Her Hubby After Just 1 Month Of Marriage

Golnesa ‘GG’ Gharachedaghi Ends Marriage After 30 Days

Only 30 days in and ‘Shahs of Sunset’ star GG is already digging up the receipt and taking her hubby back to the store for a full refund.

Golnesa “GG” Gharachedaghi just revealed that she had secretly gotten hitched in a lowkey ceremony with her boyfriend Shalom the day after Valentine’s day. But now, just three weeks after going public with her marriage, she reportedly feels that she can no longer continue the relationship.

As a representative for GG revealed to E!News, she quickly figured out that her husband was not the man she had come to believe he was within the early weeks of their marriage.

“During the past few weeks, certain facts have come to GG’s attention that have made her realize her marriage can no longer continue, and, in fact, should never have happened. She is hoping to end the relationship as amicably and respectfully as possible.”

GG and Shalom got engaged in December, then got married in a courthouse on a whim on January 28th.

A source tells E! that her husband Shalom is in complete denial over the situation. Meanwhile, her Shahs co-stars and friends are shocked that things played out this way.

Yikes. Folks really need to think this whole “forever” thing through before signing that dotted line…

