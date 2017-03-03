Remy Ma Drops YET ANOTHER Nicki Minaj Diss Track…But What Does Nicki Have To Say?
While the world waits to see what Nicki is going to say in response to Remy Ma’s evisceration of a diss track toward her that dropped 5 days ago…Remy’s been in the studio recording a few additional thoughts she had to unload on Miss Minaj.
Remy pulled a Drake move and released back-to-back diss tracks against the unprepared Barbie. This one, entitled “Another One” (a play on DJ Khaled’s signature phrase) goes even harder on Nicki, her silence on the first one, and basically dares her to attempt a response — seeing as how Remy has photo, video, and screenshot evidence of any and all claims she’s making.
Even the cover art pokes fun at Nicki’s week of thirst-trapping instead of responding:
Remy went in on Nicki yet again, teasing her for not responding, while at the same time reminding her that it may be in her best interest to keep her mouth shut. Have a listen:
A few notable lines include:
Heard you callin’ everyone
Now call ’em back, ’cause I got another one
Heard you was kiddin’, sayin’ I ain’t havin’ none
But that’s okay baby, ’cause now you my son
Oh, and if you doubt that, you can catch me outside, b*tch, how bout that?
When it’s dark and hell is hot, I’ll DM your ex
Sittin’ here now like, “Who I’ma DM next?”
I handle these bars like a BMX, Grrr
Get at me dog, DMX
And I’m waitin’ for a b*tch to talk outta her neck
‘Cause we got pictures, we got videos, and we got texts
Remy wanted to make sure we all got an eyeful of pre-surgery Nicki…or “Spongebob” as she’s decided to call her.
As you probably could have guessed, Nicki had NOTHING to say about Remy’s latest diss. Pretty much as soon as the track went live, Nicki started passively posting pics and videos of what a fabulous time she’s having in Paris, kicking it in the club with a gaggle of supermodels and Olivier Rousteing of Balmain.
Well that’s one response. We guess. What do you think?
Looks like Remy will be on Wendy Williams in the morning, adding insult to injury over this situation. We’ll DEFINITELY be tuning in.