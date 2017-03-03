Remy Ma Drops YET ANOTHER Nicki Minaj Diss Track…But What Does Nicki Have To Say?

Remy Ma Releases SECOND Nicki Minaj Diss Track, “Another One”

While the world waits to see what Nicki is going to say in response to Remy Ma’s evisceration of a diss track toward her that dropped 5 days ago…Remy’s been in the studio recording a few additional thoughts she had to unload on Miss Minaj.

Remy pulled a Drake move and released back-to-back diss tracks against the unprepared Barbie. This one, entitled “Another One” (a play on DJ Khaled’s signature phrase) goes even harder on Nicki, her silence on the first one, and basically dares her to attempt a response — seeing as how Remy has photo, video, and screenshot evidence of any and all claims she’s making.

Even the cover art pokes fun at Nicki’s week of thirst-trapping instead of responding:

Have a listen after the flip…