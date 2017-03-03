Mysonne Spits 8-Minutes Of Facts: Disses Future “God Blessing Trap N***as?” [Video]
Their is a small disconnect with the older generation of hip hop and the new booties. Not all, but it has evolved to being sing-songy and commercial. It’s like commercialism is celebrated now and being a dope fiend is the new cool. This editor is not pro-Mysonne, for the record. I’ve never heard a Mysonne song. Future is a talented artist, but Mysonne’s flow is about the totality of rap.
Props to Mysonne and the end of this flow…
“To my real G’s, its time to save these shorties… To the kids I mislead, I just wanna say that I’m sorry! To my real G’s, it’s time to save these shorties…To the kids I mislead, I just wanna say that I’m sorry.” -Mysonne