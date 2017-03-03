Mysonne Spits 8-Minutes Of Facts: Disses Future “God Blessing Trap N***as?” [Video]

Their is a small disconnect with the older generation of hip hop and the new booties. Not all, but it has evolved to being sing-songy and commercial. It’s like commercialism is celebrated now and being a dope fiend is the new cool. This editor is not pro-Mysonne, for the record. I’ve never heard a Mysonne song. Future is a talented artist, but Mysonne’s flow is about the totality of rap.

Props to Mysonne and the end of this flow…