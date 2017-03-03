No Means No: Too Short Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Virgin Artist Signed To His Label

Too Short Allegedly Sexually Assaulted His Virgin Protegee

What all know what his favorite word is, but according to an unidentified woman, his least favorite word is “no”.

A TMZ report reveals that Too Short’s former “protegee” is accusing him of sexually assaulting her inside a Los Angeles home. The woman works with Too Short shooting his brand of sexually provocative videos and photoshoots.

However, she claims that she is a virgin and her work selling sexy images should not undermine her credibility. She maintains that she never gave Too Short consent to touch her, and she told the police as much a month after the incident.

Too Short and his lawyers deny all allegations saying the woman was an artist signed to his record label, but he dropped her and now she’s claiming rape in order to extort him.

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see how all this shakes out with law enforcement.

Image via WENN