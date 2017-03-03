Hoes: Teacher Allegedly Let Football Team Run Train On Her, But Not Arrested Her? [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments

Mary “Debbie” Fletcher, a 42-yr-old California teacher, is accused of letting members of the high school football team tear into her ripened cakes. Fletcher is charged with 4 counts of rape and trying to stop a witness from co-operating with the authorities. The cops haven’t arrested “Fletch” because prosecutor Kurk Andrus feels she’s not a threat to society… LMBAO!

Oh, the joys… We have more pictures of “Fletch” on the next pages.

Video Link & Embed Code
Link: https://bossip.com/1481581/hoes-teacher-allegedly-let-football-team-run-train-on-her-but-cops-wont-arrest-her-video/
PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12345
Categories: Entertainment, Freaks, Hide Ya Kids

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus