Tiny Harris Named The Owner Of The Atlanta Heirs Basketball Team

Tiny Harris Named Owner Of The Atlanta Heirs Co-Ed Basketball Team

Despite impending divorce drama that’s said to be playing out on television, T.I.’s wife is making major moves in the sports world.

Tiny Harris is officially the owner of a basketball team. The Xscape songstress recently took to Instagram to announce that she’s the proud owner of The Atlanta Heirs, the city’s first ever co-ed basketball team.

“Thx to everyone in this picture for helping me make this monumental boss move,” Tiny captioned a photo of herself and the management behind the team.

The name is no doubt a nod to Tiny’s daughter with her husband T.I., Heiress Harris. Heiress is the couple’s 7th child who they’ve dubbed “Lucky 7.”

Tiny was also recently spotted having team tryouts with help from Monica’s baller hubby Shannon Brown and WNBA player Kym Hampton.



No word yet on where the Atlanta Heirs will play, but we’ll be watching for an update.

What do YOU think about Tiny owning a basketball team???

