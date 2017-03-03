Little Boy Wants Haircut Like His Best Friend’s — So Teacher Can’t Tell Them Apart!

Kentucky Boy Sees No Difference Between Himself And His Black Best Friend

Here’s a little ray of hope during these dark, Trump troubled times… A Kentucky woman saw her Facebook post go viral last week after posting about a funny conversation she had with her young son. Here’s the post which accompanies the photo above.

Isn’t this so sweet and touching? Rosebush was interviewed by ABC about her post and she expressed shock over the popularity of her message.

“This is total insanity!” she said. “I just made the post because my kid is hilarious and cute. I never anticipated this. It just struck me as funny that Jax doesn’t even notice that Reddy is a different color. When he describes Reddy he never mentions it. I thought with all the hate in the world today, we could use this lesson from an almost 5-year-old.”

We totally agree with Lydia. We all could use this lesson — especially if we apply it to IMMIGRANTS.

Reddy and his older brother Enock are African-born. They were adopted by a local pastor Kevin Weldon and his wife Debbie when they were 2 and 4.

“My sons do not look like me … but we are family all the same,” Weldon told ABC7. “We share the same last name, love each other with all we have, and are a forever family. One day when I am gone, they will inherit all that I have and carry on our family name.”

Damn, do we all need to move to Louisville to experience this type of prejudice-free living???

Peep the video from ABC below.