The Most High: Nevada Law Moves To Treat Heroin And Opioid Junkies With That Loud Pack

Nevada Proposes Law That Allows Heroin Addicts To Medicate With Marijuana

There’s something about Mary Jane…

According to RawStory, Nevada lawmakers have proposed a bill that would allow doctors and social workers to give drug addicts hooked on heroin and opioid copious amounts of colorful Cali kush.

Nevada has been allowing medical marijuana since 2016 for people will illnesses like cancer, glaucoma, AIDS, but actually BEING a drug addict didn’t qualify for their sativa sympathy.

The new measure, named Senate Bill 228, came at a time when the nation was facing an opioid crisis after 33,000 Americans died from related overdoses in 2015. While little scientific evidence has been published regarding the ways in which marijuana could reduce the effects of opioid dependency, a 2014 study published by JAMA Internal Medicine found opioid overdose rates were down almost 25 percent in states that allowed the use of medical marijuana compared to states that did not. A separate report, published in Health Affairs journal in July 2016, found painkiller prescriptions dropped by an average of 1,826 fewer doses of pills per year in states with comprehensive medical marijuana programs, leading study publishers W. David Bradford and Ashley C. Bradford to conclude that medical cannabis could potentially help combat the ongoing opioid epidemic in the U.S.

That’s crazy. So many people out here twisted of the pills and potions that the government is willing to let addicts smoke that stanky just to get them off the hard stuff.

Image via Shutterstock