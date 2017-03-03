VOGUE: The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority On Sisterhood And Community [Video]

This is dope by VOGUE.

VOGUE:

Since it was founded in 1908, the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority (the first for African-American women) has stood for sisterhood, for service, and for the community. The women of the “Sweet” Mu Pi chapter of the AKAs at Spelman College are no exception. From basketball games to dorm decor, in this video (shot by Mayan Toledano and Asli Baykal) they take Vogue along to experience a little Greek life—AKA style.