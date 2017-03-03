Rob Kardashian “A Mess” Since Blac Chyna Breakup — Can’t Even Care For Dream Alone!

Rob Kardashian Not Taking Care Of Health And In No State To Care For Child

This is all bad. Rob Kardashian has been hospitalized several times in the past year for his Type 2 Diabetes, so we’re especially alarmed to learn that the new dad isn’t taking great care of himself following his broken engagement with Blac Chyna.

Rob’s family is reportedly “very concerned” about him according to a source for People, who says the 29-year-old has been “a mess” ever since.

“He is spending time with Dream, but never alone,” says the source of Kardashian and his daughter Dream, whom he welcomed with Chyna in November. “He is not in a state to care for her by himself,” adds the source.

The insider says Kardashian’s health is not good — physically or emotionally.

“He isn’t taking care of himself. He eats junk and doesn’t exercise,” says the source, adding that Rob isn’t doing what’s necessary to manage his type 2 diabetes.

Sadly it sounds like Rob isn’t functioning well at all without Chyna. As much flak as she caught for being with Rob it seems that Chyna was doing a lot for him.

“He has had a very difficult time since splitting from Chyna,” says the source. “As much as they fought, Chyna has been the only one to keep him in check.” “Rob’s family hasn’t been able to get through to him and get him to change,” continues the source. “Without Chyna in his life, things are not going well for Rob.”

Damn… Should Chyna try and work things out? Or is it only fair that she look out for herself right now after dedicating so much time and energy to Rob?

Instagram