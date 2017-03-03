Ill Mama: Did Foxy Brown Secretly Give Birth To A Baby Girl?
Foxy Brown Allegedly Gives Birth
Rumors are currently swirling that while she got dissed in the midst of that Remy Ma/Nicki Minaj beef, Foxy Brown’s been busy with motherhood.
On Thursday Wendy Williams dropped an exclusive bomb on her show that Inga Marchand a.k.a. Foxy Brown had given birth.
“Congratulations to Foxy Brown,” said Wendy. “She had a baby girl.
She also hinted that the father might be a famed reggae star but didn’t reveal his identity.
“No word on exactly who the baby’s father is but allegedly it’s a reggae star and I’m not going to say his name because I think that me and Foxy have some sort of relationship,” said the talk show host.
1:30
People now think the baby’s dad could be reggae star Sizzla. Back in November Foxy, 38, posted a photo with a Sizzla song playing in the background after a doctor put her on bed rest.
“My Holiday Weekend Was Spent Hospitalized, And (Per My Dr’s Orders) To Remain On Bed Rest,” Foxy captioned the photo.
Hope You Guys Had An Incredible THANKSGIVING💞 Unfortunately, My Holiday Weekend Was Spent Hospitalized, And (Per My Dr's Orders) To Remain On Bed Rest, I Was Rendered Unable To Travel, Pissed! But Our Health Is Pivotal Without That There's Nothing. To My Bulletproof Fans In DETROIT, My Fave City, @gavin718 And My Whole Team Had The Craziest Show Ever To Shut The D Down And Headline Tonite Wit My Boy @DMX! Y'all Know When The BK #BADGYAL Hit The Stage Everyting Dead!!!!THANK YOU🙏🏾In Advance For All The Prayers & Well Wishes For A Speedy Recovery, (Blessed To Be In The Care Of An Unexcelled Team Of Dr's). Special Thx To The Promoters Of This Event Can't Wait To Hit The "D" Again And Rock For Y'all, Love You Guys!❤️ #GodSpeed🙏🏾
Bed rest??? Should we have known she was pregnant?
An alleged photo of Foxy and her baby girl has surfaced; hit the flip to see it.
This picture is reportedly of Foxy with her baby strapped to her chest.
Foxy is apparently planning to respond to Remy Ma’s “untreated gonorrhea” diss in “#ShETHER”, hit the flip for a preview of the track.
TheShadeRoom