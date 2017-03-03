Ill Mama: Did Foxy Brown Secretly Give Birth To A Baby Girl?

What Nicki/Remy beef???

Foxy Brown Allegedly Gives Birth

Rumors are currently swirling that while she got dissed in the midst of that Remy Ma/Nicki Minaj beef, Foxy Brown’s been busy with motherhood.

On Thursday Wendy Williams dropped an exclusive bomb on her show that Inga Marchand a.k.a. Foxy Brown had given birth.

“Congratulations to Foxy Brown,” said Wendy. “She had a baby girl.

She also hinted that the father might be a famed reggae star but didn’t reveal his identity.

“No word on exactly who the baby’s father is but allegedly it’s a reggae star and I’m not going to say his name because I think that me and Foxy have some sort of relationship,” said the talk show host.

People now think the baby’s dad could be reggae star Sizzla. Back in November Foxy, 38, posted a photo with a Sizzla song playing in the background after a doctor put her on bed rest.

“My Holiday Weekend Was Spent Hospitalized, And (Per My Dr’s Orders) To Remain On Bed Rest,” Foxy captioned the photo.

Bed rest??? Should we have known she was pregnant?

An alleged photo of Foxy and her baby girl has surfaced; hit the flip to see it.