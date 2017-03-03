Here’s What Lira Galore Thinks About Her Freaky Flick Hitting The Net

Rick Ross’ ex is currently trending on social media after a freaky flick starring her and possibly an NBA player hit the net.
Lira Galore, who appeared on “Iyanla Fix My Life”, has tongues wagging after a sex tape hit the net showing her fully nude and servicing a man.
Other clips seem to show her with NBA player Lance Stephenson—but there are rumors that the Stephenson clips are from a separate tape of him with another woman.
Obviously, we can’t show you the clip, but what we CAN show you is Lira’s reaction to her alleged freaky flick.

Lira’s unbothered.

She’s also added a note denying that Lance Stephenson is in the tape. Instead Lira says it’s her ex-boyfriend and she’s not ashamed of her actions.

“Ruining people lives & relationships for a sip of “tea” s***wack…[…] everything is not tea. Everything is not ok to put on the world wide net. […] No the guy in the video isn’t Lance…I know of Lance because he dated my best friend.”

Hit the flip for Lance Stephenson’s take on the tape.
Lance is ignoring the freaky flick, but his fans aren’t!

On Instagram Lira also added a post about the negative connotation of being called an Instagram model.

What freaky flick????

