Here’s What Lira Galore Thinks About Her Freaky Flick Hitting The Net

Hi haters…

Lira Galore Responds To Her Tape Leaking

Rick Ross’ ex is currently trending on social media after a freaky flick starring her and possibly an NBA player hit the net.

Lira Galore, who appeared on “Iyanla Fix My Life”, has tongues wagging after a sex tape hit the net showing her fully nude and servicing a man.



Other clips seem to show her with NBA player Lance Stephenson—but there are rumors that the Stephenson clips are from a separate tape of him with another woman.



Obviously, we can’t show you the clip, but what we CAN show you is Lira’s reaction to her alleged freaky flick.

Hit the flip.