Ooouuu: Young M.A. Gets Bashful After Being Asked About Her Bae Tori Brixx [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Young M.A. Reveals How She “Bagged” Tori Brixx

Young M.A. was recently interviewed by the Los Angeles Leakers on Power 106 FM. The interview touches on a wide range of subjects, including female rappers using the “Queen” title and ghostwriting, but our favorite part of the interview comes when DJ Sour Milk asks M.A. about how she “bagged” girlfriend Tori Brixx and M.A. starts blushing and defends her lady saying “First of all, let’s not say I bagged her.”

Gotta love it. The rapper opens up about how the pair met and disputes rumors that they flaunted their couple status as a publicity stunt. Fast forward to the 14:15 mark to see it.

The couple recent flossed together on the ‘gram about two weeks ago.

We good 😏👌🏽

A post shared by Young M.A Official (@hennynhoes) on

They make a cute couple riiiight?

😌

A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

Both ladies are beauties, hit the flip for the evidence

🔥@fashionnova 🔥#MovingBrixx #BrixxBeauties

A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

How cute is M.A. here though?

Dear Summer

A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

What's on ya mind baby?…

A post shared by Young M.A Official (@hennynhoes) on

Freckles!

Say Hi Tori #MovingBrixx #ToriBrixx

A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

    Dussé Colada

    A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

    A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

    Say Hi Ms Brixx lol 😏👋🏽

    A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

    Troubled waters 🌊 #Hawaii

    A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

    Face . #sunkissed w/ @daaajordan x @benjicarlisle

    A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on

