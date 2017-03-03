Ooouuu: Young M.A. Gets Bashful After Being Asked About Her Bae Tori Brixx [Video]

Young M.A. Reveals How She “Bagged” Tori Brixx

Young M.A. was recently interviewed by the Los Angeles Leakers on Power 106 FM. The interview touches on a wide range of subjects, including female rappers using the “Queen” title and ghostwriting, but our favorite part of the interview comes when DJ Sour Milk asks M.A. about how she “bagged” girlfriend Tori Brixx and M.A. starts blushing and defends her lady saying “First of all, let’s not say I bagged her.”

Gotta love it. The rapper opens up about how the pair met and disputes rumors that they flaunted their couple status as a publicity stunt. Fast forward to the 14:15 mark to see it.

The couple recent flossed together on the ‘gram about two weeks ago.

We good 😏👌🏽 A post shared by Young M.A Official (@hennynhoes) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:18pm PST

They make a cute couple riiiight?

😌 A post shared by Tori Hughes (@toribrixx) on Feb 10, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

