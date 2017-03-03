Ni**a Nuance: Young & Restless Star Eric Braeden Is Anti “Ni**er” But Pro “Ni**a”

White Guy Eric Braeden Explains The Different Uses Of The N-Word

Drama king Eric Braeden, of The Young And The Restless fame, recently revealed that he is very understanding of the the differences between “ni**er” and “ni**a”.

So understanding in fact that he explained the ni**a nuances to a Toronto Sun reporter when asked about a recent Twitter hack where is face was on a meme baring the n-word.

What was it like when your Twitter account was hacked? Especially for someone who is anti-racism, to have your face on a meme with the N-word on it. I don’t give a damn because I know what I feel. And even that tweet was taken out of context. It is an affectionate term African-American guys use with each other. It’s an affectionate term amongst themselves. God forbid someone else use it. I’ve heard that kind of addressing each other in boxing gyms where I’ve spent a lot of time — you just hear that. Otherwise, if it’s meant in its pejorative form then obviously I resent it enormously.

“God forbid someone else use it”?

A lil condescending there, old head. Can’t acknowledge very insular way in which BLACK folks use “ni**a”, then say “God forbid…”.

SMFH.

