Drumpf’s America: Drunken Fool Reps For Cheeto During Attack On Gay Couple “You’re In Trump’s Country Now”

North Carolina Man Arrested For Assault On Gay Couple

This fool was arrested in North Carolina Thursday morning after attacking a gay couple in Key West last month.

30-year-old Brandon Ray Davis was taken into custody by the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office on an extraditable warrant for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon with evidence of prejudice according to WNCT reports.

The arrest stems from an incident in Key West late last month where Davis allegedly attacked Kevin Seymour and Kevin Price as they were riding bikes.

Seymour told police he yelled to warn Davis after they saw him nearly hit a car while swerving on a rented motorcycle.

The shouts resulted in Davis turning on the men, yelling anti-gay remarks and screaming, “You live in Trump country now.”

Davis then began chasing the pair with his motor scooter, eventually hitting Seymour’s bike and knocking him to the ground.

After Seymour threatened to call the police, Davis allegedly threatened, “If you do that, I’ll cut you up.”

Price and Seymour memorized the license number on Davis’ scooter rental and police were able to track down the rental company and procure a copy of the driver’s license Davis had left in order to take the vehicle.

Key West police worked in tandem with North Carolina law enforcements to obtain Davis’ photo and both Price and Seymour, as well as another witness, were able to positively identify Davis in a photo lineup.

SMH. Talking all that smack and now dude is in JAIL. Where he belongs.