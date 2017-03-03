Keeping Up With The Sidepiece: Reggie Bush’s Wife Lilit Reveals She’s Toting Another Bundle Of Joy

Reggie Bush’s Wife Lilit Reveals She’s Expecting Their Third Child

Congratulations to Reggie Bush and wife Lilit Avagyan. It looks like the couple have really worked through any issues that may have been caused by his alleged trysts with Monique Exposito.

Reggie Bush’s wife Lilit took to Instagram this week to wish him a happy birthday while also revealing that the couple is expecting their third child.

That looks like a small bump under that loose fitting shirt and the baby bottle emoji is a pretty clear sign.

Most of the comments are positive but there is some speculation about Reggie’s alleged baby with Monique Exposito in there as well.

Lilit and Reggie are already parents to three-year-old Briseis and one-year-old Urik.

Guess it’s Pull Out For What at this point! Guess this means Lilit and Monique were pregnant at the same time.

Do you think the Bush’s having a baby right now was the best thing to save their matrimony-dom?