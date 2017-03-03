Black History Month Back: Jeanette Epps To Become The First African-American To Work On Int’l Space Station

Jeanette Epps Will Be The First Black Engineer

The International Space Station (ISS) is a miracle work of technology that is the cooperative effort of Russia and the United States (we’ve heard that a lot recently…smh) that launched on November 20, 1998.

In that time, almost 2 decades, men and women from various countries around the world have worked and lived there. Not a single one of them has been African-American. That is about to change.

Jeanette Epps will become the very first Black person to board the ISS as a crew member in March of 2018 as a flight engineer according to Futurism.

Epps holds a doctorate in aerospace engineering from the University of Maryland and served as a fellow in NASA’s Graduate Student Researchers Project, an initiative that hopes to increase engagement amongst students who want to pursue advanced degrees in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields.

Jeanette recently told New York Magazine:

There have been three African-Americans who have visited ISS, but they haven’t done the long-duration mission that I am undertaking. I’ll be the one spending the longest time on the ISS. As a steward, I want to do well with this honor. I want to make sure that young people know that this didn’t happen overnight. There was a lot of work involved, and a lot of commitment and consistency. It is a daunting task to take on.

You hear that? 18 years. Only THREE Black people have even set foot aboard the ISS.

If Hidden Figures has taught us anything its that African-Americans have a great deal to contribute to NASA and the sciences in general. Rappers, singers, actors and comedians are great but how bout some more engineers?

