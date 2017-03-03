PBS NewsHour Announces The Gwen Ifill Journalism Fellowship



Gwen Ifill Journalism Fellowship Launched

PBS NewsHour is honoring the legacy of a legendary journalist.

Gwen Ifill, the longtime PBS news anchor who served as a co-host and managing editor of PBS NewsHour and as moderator of “Washington Week,” is being honored with a journalism fellowship. This comes after the 61-year-old lost an endometrial cancer battle back in November.

The fellowship is not only on behalf of PBS NewsHour but the Washington Press Club Foundation as well. Dubbed The Gwen Ifill/PBS NewsHour Journalism Fellowship, the 10-month program, is offered to both undergraduate and graduate students with demonstrated financial need who are interested in pursuing journalism as a career.

Applicants are encouraged to begin applying this month and the fellowship will start in June.

Margaret Talev, The President of Washington Press Club Foundation, has released a statement on the fellowship saying,

“Gwen embodied so much of the core mission of the Washington Press Club Foundation, and it is our intention, with this fellowship, to help train the next generation of journalists to follow in her footsteps.”

It’s nice to know that qualified students will benefit from Gwen Ifill’s legacy in spite of her tragic passing.

