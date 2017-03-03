Joseline Hernandez, Da Brat & Other ATL Celebs Attend Fox’s ‘Shots Fired’ Screening

Seen on the scene…

“Shots Fired” Atlanta Screening

A number of celebs were spotted in Atlanta Thursday for an advanced screening of FOX’s racially-charged new series.

“Shots Fired” starring Mack Wilds, Sanaa Lathan Helen Hunt and Stephan James is coming to television March 22 and in anticipation of that, FOX, The Black Women Film Network (BWFN) and Morgan Stanley hosted an advanced screening of the new series.

The 10-part mystery that was created by Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Rock Bythewood was previewed at Atlanta’s Center For Civil and Human Rights with an upscale reception including an open bar and passed hor ‘d oeuvres, and over 200 guests who mingled and roamed around the history-rich galleries.

On hand for the occasion was a post-baby Bonnie Joseline Hernandez…

Da Brat who brought along her artist Cornbread…

“Saints & Sinners” actress Jasmine Burke….

and “L.A. Hair’s” Gocha Hawkins.

Sheryl Gripper, Founder of the Black Women Film Network, greeted guests…

and Egypt Sherrod held a Q&A with creator/executive producer Reggie Rock Bythewood and cast members DeWanda Wise and Jill Hennessy.

Earlier in the week, in Nashville, TN nearly 220 locals packed Belmont University to see the show and meet cast members Jill Hennessy and DeWanda Wise. Attendees included singer Taj George (SWV), Eddie George (Tennessee Titan), Gina Miller (EOne), Phil Thornton (RCA Inspiration), Gabby Jones (EOne) and more. Radio personality Sean Good (WQQK 92Q) gave a high-energy welcome to the audience followed by remarks from FOX 46 anchor Nikki Mcgee. After the screening, Sean Good moderated a Q&A with DeWanda and Jill.

# ShotsFired examines the dangerous aftermath of two racially charged shootings by law enforcement in a small southern town.

The series premieres March 22 at 8/7c on FOX, prior to the spring return of “Empire” at 9/8c.

Follow the show on social media at @ShotsFiredFOX.

Will YOU be watching “Shots Fired”???

More photos from the screening on the flip.

