Hi-Five Singer Russell Neal Declared Incompetent To Stand Trial In The Murder Of His Wife

Back in 2014, we told you that Hi-Five singer Russell Neal had been arrested in the murder of his wife, Catherine Martinez. At the time, all we knew was that Neal went to the police to tell them that the couple had been in an argument and that she was in need of medical attention. From there, police found her dead in their apartment in Houston, as the cause of death was blunt force trauma. Martinez, the mother of Neal’s two children, was also stabbed multiple times. After that, he refused to really talk to investigators about what went down, instead opting for a lawyer. He was charged with murder and released on a bond of $100,000.

I’m Really Over Wendy Williams Downplaying Our Culture

This morning, I stumbled across yesterday’s episode of “The Wendy Williams Show.” Notice I said stumbled across because I don’t normally tune in unless there’s a guest I really love. It’s nothing personal against Wendy; my time is very limited and I’m already a recovering procrastinator. The smallest distraction can make me relapse for a day or two. Anyway, Wendy opened up her infamous Hot Topics segment with the news of Lady Gaga replacing Beyoncé as the headliner for this year’s Coachella concert in April. According to Wendy, she likes to stay in tune with the millennial crowd via social media to see what’s on their minds in terms of pop culture, and she said she was surprised to find the Beehive pissed that Gaga would be performing instead of Blu Ivy’s mother. Wendy claimed Lady Gaga and Beyoncé generally have the same fanbase so she doesn’t understand why the hive is so upset… Well, Wendy, that’s because they don’t.

Is Foxy Brown Releasing A Remy Ma Diss Over “The Takeover” Beat?

Sounds like Foxy Brown is jumping into the Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma clash. Video has surfaced over her voice going in over Jay Z’s “The Takeover” beat.

Foxy Brown was one of the many people Remy name dropped in her Minaj diss track “ShEther.” She took a slight jab at Fox when she rapped, “Talkin’ sh*t about me to a deaf b*tch / And usually I have sympathy for the impaired / But not when you hard of hearin’ from untreated gonorrhea.”

Fox warned that she “don’t battle, I bodybag.”

Well, it sounds like she going to try and prove it. Video has surfaced of her rapping and supposedly going at Remy.

