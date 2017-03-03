Panty Melter: Issa Rae’s Tall & Bearded Brother Lamine Is Heating Up The Internet
- By Bossip Staff
Issa Rae’s Little Bro Lamine Drives The Ladies Crazy
Insecure star Issa Rae has been holding out on her single female fans who recently discovered her tall, bearded and panty-simmering brother Lamine “enimaL” Diop currently making power moves as yet another soon-to-be-very-known creative in Black Hollyweird.
Hit the flip to meet Issa Rae’s panty-melting brother Lamine.
From annoying tf out of each other to respecting each other as awesome human beings to realizing goals and dreams together. Proud of all you've accomplished and thanks for always letting ur lil bro tag along 😝❤️🙌🏾 PS: do we always stand on the same side for pics? 🤔 ———————— #enimeezy #issarae #glowedup ————————- A new episode of #insecurehbo premieres tomorrow at 10:30 pm, tune in!