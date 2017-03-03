Panty Melter: Issa Rae’s Tall & Bearded Brother Lamine Is Heating Up The Internet

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 17

issabrofeat

Issa Rae’s Little Bro Lamine Drives The Ladies Crazy

Insecure star Issa Rae has been holding out on her single female fans who recently discovered her tall, bearded and panty-simmering brother Lamine “enimaL” Diop currently making power moves as yet another soon-to-be-very-known creative in Black Hollyweird.

brostripclub

Hit the flip to meet Issa Rae’s panty-melting brother Lamine.

thirsttrap

youainttellus

    Continue Slideshow

    brostripclub

    sharedigits

    I'm live on #urbanhollywoodradio Tune in on acceleratedradio.net. Call in at 310-910-9676 n say wassup!

    A post shared by ENIMAL (@enimalwins) on

    Nothing worth having comes easily. #workharder #thinkingofamasterplan #whynotme #whynotus #enimaL

    A post shared by ENIMAL (@enimalwins) on

    PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
    1234567891011121314151617
    Categories: For Discussion, For Your Information, For Your Viewing Pleasure

    More Stories From Bossip

    Comments

    blog comments powered by Disqus