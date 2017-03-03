Exclusive: Fitness Trainer Kenya Crooks Talks Hollywood Weight Loss Trends
- By Bossip Staff
Kenya Crooks Speaks On Hollywood Weight Loss Trends
Kenya Crooks, the “World’s Greatest Weight Loss Expert” recently chatted with BOSSIP about Hollywood weight loss trends.
As previously reported he’s personal training with Mama June on WE TV’s “From Not to Hot” and he’s helped her go from a whopping 460 pounds to a size 4 by setting small goals for her in addition to running, lifting weights and customized meal planning.
Now he’s telling the truth about those trends we’ve all seen on social media. Does Flat Tummy Tea really work? What about waist training?
WE TV’s “From Not to Hot” airs Fridays at 10 p.m.
@TheKenyaCrooks, @MamaJune_BooBoo
WE TV