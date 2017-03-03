Exclusive: Fitness Trainer Kenya Crooks Talks Hollywood Weight Loss Trends

Kenya Crooks Speaks On Hollywood Weight Loss Trends

Kenya Crooks, the “World’s Greatest Weight Loss Expert” recently chatted with BOSSIP about Hollywood weight loss trends.

As previously reported he’s personal training with Mama June on WE TV’s “From Not to Hot” and he’s helped her go from a whopping 460 pounds to a size 4 by setting small goals for her in addition to running, lifting weights and customized meal planning.

2 MORE DAYS UNTIL I MAKE MY DEBUT ON #MAMAJUNEFROMNOTTOHOT A post shared by Kenya Crooks (@thekenyacrooks) on Mar 1, 2017 at 6:40am PST

Now he’s telling the truth about those trends we’ve all seen on social media. Does Flat Tummy Tea really work? What about waist training?

WE TV’s “From Not to Hot” airs Fridays at 10 p.m.

@TheKenyaCrooks, @MamaJune_BooBoo

