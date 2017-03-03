When Wack Rap Attacks: Iggy Azalea And Lil Uzi Vert Team Up For Ironically Titled Song “Can’t Lose”

Iggy Azalea And Lil Uzi Vert Release New Song “Can’t Lose”

Two of hip-hop’s most hated MC’s, Iggy Azalea and Lil Uzi Vert, have come together to make music that will be the butt of jokes and 140-character slander.

We’re sure many will get amusement out of the fact that the song is called “Can’t Lose”.

Press play below if you’re into that sort of thing.

Iggy went a tweeting spree today apologizing to fans for taking so long with her new album.

Also I felt it was important to say; I know its been a long wait for my album – SORRY! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) March 2, 2017

I hope my fans understand my life has been filled with so many personal changes. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) March 2, 2017

I felt it was important I made some creative changes too – I needed my album to reflect where my head's at in 2017. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) March 2, 2017

It’s all good, take alllll time you want. Forever if you need.

