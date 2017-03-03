More Pictures Of Tyrese’s Queen Have Been Released—& People Still Don’t Believe She’s Black

Hi haters…

Photos Of Tyrese’s Wife Samantha Lee Schwalenberg

More photos have been released of Tyrese’s super secret black queen. As previously reported Tyrese was PISSED when people doubted the ethnicity of the lovely lady he married on Valentine’s Day.

Following that details about his wife, now identified as Samantha Lee Schwalenberg, were released.

Sources close to Black Ty told TMZ that six-figure making Samantha’s far from a gold digger, and has a Master’s degree in social work from the University of Georgia.

She reportedly provides counseling for inmates and also handled cases for the Division of Family and Children Services in GA.

The couple met through mutual friends and she’s of Ecuadorian, Jamaican and African-American descent.

Now new pictures of Samantha have hit the net—but they don’t come without controversy.

A new story is out that flat-out accuses Tyrese of lying about Samantha’s real race—which would be very, very odd considering that he decided to point out that she’s a “black queen.”

