Break The Rules: Rockstar RihRih Covers PAPER Magazine

That Rihanna reign just won’t let up…

Rihanna Covers Paper Magazine

Rihanna is looking like a certified rock star for the latest issue of PAPER Magazine.

The “Anti” songstress is covering the publication that’s been making waves with their racy shoots including Kim Kardashian’s “Break The Internet” cover and Blac Chyna’s nude pregnancy shoot.

After covering PAPER in 2007 to promote her “Good Girl, Gone Bad” album, Rih Rih’s back and shedding her previous pop princess image for the mag’s spring #BreakTheRules cover.

According to PAPER, the racy shoot was inspired by her budding acting career and “chameleon-like powers of transformation to cast her as a high fashion clerk in a bodega of the future.”

In the shots, Rih dons spiked lime-green hair, an eyebrow ring and a bright-orange ponytail.



Stylists for the shoot include Shannon Stokes and Farren Fucci.

PAPER’s Rihanna issue hits newsstands March 6th.

What do YOU think about Rihanna’s futuristic bodega clerk shoot?

Are you hating it or loving it???



More photos on the flip.

Sebastian Faena/PAPER Magazine