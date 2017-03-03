She Heard That! Sounds Like “Deaf” Foxy Brown Wrote Remy Ma Diss Response Set To Jay Z’s “Takeover”

Foxy Brown Readies A Remy Ma Response Record After “shETHER” Diss

We had a feeling that this was about to happen…

While Remy sent a vast majority of her shots with impeccable aim, straight at Nicki Minaj’s dome. However, an innocent bystander did catch a stray in the noodle.

Remy did give Foxy Brown a disrespectful lil’ forehead mush:

“Talkin’ sh*t about me to a deaf b*tch, and usually I have sympathy for the impaired, But not when you hard of hearin’ from untreated gonorrhea.”

Yeah…

Well, deaf or not Foxy Brown managed to hear it and it sounds like she ain’t lettin’ shit slide.

Foxy Brown prepares diss track against Remy Ma pic.twitter.com/oE0hhmLZwT — Karen Civil (@KarenCivil) March 3, 2017

What’s the over/under on how many diss records will be released surrounding this Remy vs. Nicki beef?

We say at least 6.

You here for new Fox Boogie bars?

Oh, the internet is laughing at Foxy. If you wanna laugh too, flip the page.

Image via WENN/MTV