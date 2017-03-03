Take A Look At John Legend As Frederick Douglass In WGN’s ‘Underground’

Will you be watching???

John Legend Playing Frederick Douglass In “Underground”

As season 2 of “Underground” approaches, more details on the series are being released.

Unbeknownst to some, executive producer John Legend has a starring role this season and he’ll play abolitionist Frederick Douglass.

Here’s a first look at him in the role:

You like?

The runaway hit series returns for a second season Wednesday, March 8, at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Ahead of that, WGN is airing a season one marathon on Wednesday, March 8, beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET/PT.

This season of “Underground” will follow not only the Macon 7, but a divided America on the brink of civil war.

Last season’s stars; Jurnee Smollett-Bell and Aldis Hodge are back…



and this time they’re joined by Aisha Hinds.



Hinds will play none other than Harriet Tubman who fans will see firsthand fend off slave catchers and secure the safe passage of runaways.

On episode 1 of the show viewers will see the fight for freedom continue even as tragedy strikes. We’ve already taken a look at episode 1 and you DON’T WANNA MISS IT!

Are YOU tuning into “Underground”???

WENN