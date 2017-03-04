BlackDontCrack: Sheryl Lee Ralph Is 60 And Fine…And Her Daughter Fine Too!

Sheryl Lee Ralph Is 60 And Fine

On Friday we showed you video of Sheryl Lee Ralph refusing to hop on Omarosa’s Sellout Express. While we noticed the realness of her comments we also noticed something else: whoo lawd she’s still looking good. So we decided to check her age and lo and behold, she’s 60 years old! 60 and still looking good.

After more digging, we found something else, her daughter is a snack, too.

Her daughter Ivy Coco is a model and banger. Must be the genes. Black don’t crack and Black stay fly. What more else can you ask for.