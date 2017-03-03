Elsewhere In The World: Family Claims That “Clinically Dead” Indian Woman Was Wrongfully Burned Alive

“Clinically Dead” Indian Woman Allegedly Burned Alive In Cremation

Yikes!

An family in Indian is grieving the loss of 24-year-old Rachna Sisodia, who doctors declared clinically dead after she was admitted with symptoms of a severe lung infection. But to make matters worse, Rachna was cremated on a funeral pyre and the family believes that she might have still been alive to feel the whole thing.

According to MetroUK, they might just be right:

Her husband, Devesh Chaudhury took her to a funeral pyre with some friends and burned her body. But someone in the crowd thought that she was still alive so she was pulled out of the fire. Her official cause of death was ‘cardiorespiratory arrest and acute respiratory distress syndrome’. However, her post-mortem examination revealed there was ash in her lungs suggesting that she was alive when she was put onto a funeral pyre the following day by husband Devesh Chaudhary and his friends.

Oopsie-daisy.

The diagnosing doctors refute the claim in an TimesOfIndia report:

“She was put on oxygen support in the ICU. We timely updated patient’s attendants about health condition. Her health condition worsened and she stopped responding to treatment at the night of February 25,” he said. “We conducted a CPR at 11 pm. The blood pressure and pulse were non-functional. We did not receive any symptom of life in the body. We conducted all required medical tests before declaring her clinically dead at 11:45 pm,” said the doctor.

To make things even WORSE, Rachna’s uncle believes that familial foul play is afoot:

However, the Rachna’s uncle Kailash Singh accused her husband Devesh and 11 relatives of raping and killing her. He said that she had been reported missing on December 13.

Police are said to be investigating but all of the men in the family have fled the area.

Sounds SUPER shady on multiple fronts.

Sad way to have to mourn the loss of such a loved one.

